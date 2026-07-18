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Tsutskiridze named acting Ukraine's National Police chief

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Tsutskiridze named acting Ukraine's National Police chief

Maksym Tsutskyridze has been appointed acting head of the National Police of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers’ representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said.

"The duties of the head of the National Police of Ukraine have been temporarily assigned to Maksym Serhiyovych Tsutskyridze," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky noted that the Cabinet of Ministers had appointed Andriy Sybiha acting minister of foreign affairs and Yevhen Khmara acting minister of defense.

#national_police #tsutskyridze
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