Ukraine's Drone Forces confirm strike on Russian Wildberries warehouse

The 1st Separate Center of the Security and Defense Forces confirmed the strike on a Wildberries warehouse in Russia with an area of 188,000 square meters.

"An enormous Wildberries warehouse covering 188,000 square meters is burning brightly thanks to the work of the 1st Separate Center of the Security and Defense Forces, with black smoke visible for kilometers," the center reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier, OSINT sources reported fires at Wildberries warehouses in Kotovsk, Tambov region, and Elektrostal, Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity) also reported the incident. "Tonight, the Defense Forces once again carried out massive strikes on Russia. As a result of the attacks, an oil depot in Moscow region and several Wildberries logistics facilities were hit," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Honcharenko said that Wildberries is the largest online retailer in Russia, whose owners have been under National Security and Defense Council sanctions since 2021.