Former Economy Minister to join economic division of President's Office – Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Sobolev, who served as Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture in Yulia Svyrydenko's government, will join the economic division of the President's Office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Together with (President's Office head) Kyrylo Budanov, we have identified the necessary tasks. The key task is to support Ukrainian producers at all levels of government and to fully and as quickly as possible implement agreements with partners," Zelenskyy said on Telegram after meeting with Sobolev on Friday.

The president said the former head of the Ministry of Economy's experience allows him to participate in shaping economic policy and to interact effectively with the government and members of parliament.

"A separate area of focus is constant communication between state institutions and the business community within the frameworks available at the President's Office," Zelenskyy said.