Zelenskyy thanks US Congress for supporting late Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked American lawmakers working to advance a bill in the United States Congress originally authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham to increase sanction pressure on Russia.

"I am grateful to all Americans currently working on the bill to strengthen sanctions and other pressure on Russia for this war. Senator Lindsey Graham worked very hard to prepare a strong bill, and we discussed it during our meetings. I remember how important this was to him, and it can truly expand existing tools to compel Russia toward diplomacy and peace. Everything that reduces Russia's revenues also reduces the time of its war against Ukraine and against life itself," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy emphasized the role of the United States President Donald Trump in bringing peace closer.

"I greatly appreciate that the White House sees the need for this bill. The President of America is precisely the person whose strength can bring peace closer. Everything that genuinely adds strength for the sake of peace is beneficial. Thank you!" the Ukrainian head of state stressed.

As reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the United States Senate registered the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, which introduces sweeping new sanctions against Russia. Development of the legislation was spearheaded for over a year by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The document has already gained support from over 60 senators, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune.