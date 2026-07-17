Russian forces been attacking Naftogaz facilities in 3 regions since early morning

Since Friday morning and throughout most of the day, Russia has been launching massive attacks on the production assets of the Naftogaz Group in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, acting chairman of the Naftogaz Ukrainy board Serhiy Fedorenko has said.

"They are using various types of drones, including jet-powered ones. Fires have broken out at several facilities, and there is significant damage. Thanks to the safety measures taken, employees were not injured and are currently in shelters," he said on Facebook.

At this time, due to the threat of repeat strikes, it is impossible to accurately assess the extent of the damage to the equipment. Operations at the facilities have been suspended.

"Russia is systematically attacking oil and gas infrastructure. Its goal is clear – to destroy our gas production, complicate preparations for winter, and create problems during the heating season. Under these circumstances, the Supervisory Board has appointed me as acting chairman of the Naftogaz board. This is a great responsibility for me," the CEO said.

He reiterated the key priorities of the Naftogaz team: continuing to ensure the necessary gas reserves, promptly restoring damaged facilities, implementing agreements with international partners, and maintaining the momentum the group has gained over the past year under the leadership of Serhiy Koretsky.

"I understand all the challenges facing the company. We will do our utmost to ensure the country has a sufficient gas supply and that preparations for winter proceed smoothly, despite all the enemy's attempts to disrupt them," the new head of Naftogaz said.