Koretsky: govt to prepare action program, priority plan by Aug 5

All ministries must submit proposals for the Cabinet of Ministers' Action Program and priority action plan within 7 days, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced.

"By August 5, we must complete the preparation of these documents and submit them for Government consideration. The program will contain specific goals, implementation deadlines, and measurable results. It will serve as the primary tool for assessing the performance of each ministry and the Government as a whole," the Prime Minister wrote on Telegram on Friday evening.

Within a month, the Program will be approved, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration, and presented to the public, Koretsky added.