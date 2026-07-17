Court remands defense plant executives in custody over Vyshneve deaths – Prosecutor General's Office

A court has ordered preventive measures in the form of custody for 60 days without the right to bail for the CEO and deputy CEO of a defense sector enterprise, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported.

"According to the investigation, a significant amount of ammunition was stored on the enterprise's premises in facilities unsuited for this purpose and failing to meet established safety standards. The warehouses were located in immediate proximity to residential areas," according to a post on the prosecutors' Telegram channel.

The officials are suspected of official negligence that led to severe consequences and loss of life (Part 2, Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigators believe the enterprise executives failed to ensure proper storage conditions for ammunition and did not take necessary steps to prevent dangerous consequences.

As a result of the ammunition detonation, several people were killed and injured, while residential buildings, vehicles, and other property sustained damage.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All circumstances of the incident and the full circle of individuals whose actions or omissions may have led to the tragedy are being established.

As reported earlier, counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the CEO of a defense enterprise and his deputy for production, who allowed ammunition to be stored in warehouses situated near residential buildings in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region.

On July 6 this year, a combined Russian attack on the capital region triggered a fire at the secured facility's warehouses, leading to the subsequent detonation of ammunition stored in the hangars.

According to case files, this occurred because the enterprise CEO improperly organized production and economic activities and failed to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations and legal standards governing the storage of ammunition and explosives.

Furthermore, according to the report, his deputy permitted the placement of ammunition in unsuitable warehouse space in immediate proximity to residential housing.