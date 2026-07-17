Rada proposes partial compensation for cars purchased by veterans with disabilities

Ukraine proposes introducing partial compensation of UAH 120,000 for cars independently purchased by veterans with Group I and II disabilities resulting from war, reported Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

"Ukraine proposes introducing a new mechanism of state support for veterans with war-related disabilities. It concerns partial compensation of UAH 120,000 for the cost of an independently purchased vehicle," according to a press release from the Member of Parliament (MP).

The MP has submitted a package of two interconnected draft laws for registration.

According to the initiator of the changes, funding for this program is planned to begin as early as this year through amendments to the state budget.

The program will be implemented in two stages: Group I war-disabled persons will be eligible for payments first, followed by the expansion of the mechanism to veterans with Group II disabilities.

"For many veterans, owning a car is not a matter of comfort, but the ability to get to a doctor or rehabilitation, to work, study, and live a full life. Mobility is not a privilege. That is why the state must create modern support mechanisms that meet the real needs of our defenders," Hetmantsev stressed.

The draft laws provide for the direct implementation of monetary compensation amounting to UAH 120,000 for the purchase of a car. The second document ensures the financial foundation of the initiative by making necessary amendments to the State Budget to allocate funds this year.

Currently, the draft laws are open for co-sponsorship by other members of parliament, after which they will be forwarded for consideration by the relevant Verkhovna Rada committees.