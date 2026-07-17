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Zelenskyy relieves Khmara of acting SBU chief duties, dismisses him as Center "A" head

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Zelenskyy relieves Khmara of acting SBU chief duties, dismisses him as Center "A" head
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved Yevhenii Khmara of his temporary duties as acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and dismissed him from his position as Head of SBU Special Operations Center "A".

The relevant Decrees No. 619/2026 and No. 620/2026 were published on the website of the head of state.

According to Decree No. 619/2026, Zelenskyy "relieved Yevhenii Leonidovych Khmara of temporary performance of duties as Head of the Security Service of Ukraine".

By another decree, No. 620/2026, the President dismissed Khmara from his post as Head of SBU Special Operations Center "A".

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Andriy Sybiha as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Yevhenii Khmara as acting Minister of Defense, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted for a new composition of the government, but the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs were not appointed, as the President did not submit candidates for these positions.

#zelenskyy #sbu #khmara
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