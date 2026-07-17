Zelenskyy announces cooperation decision after meeting with Beskrestnov 'Flash'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, announcing that relevant decisions will follow.

"Meeting with Serhiy Beskrestnov – Flash. We discussed in great detail everything that is currently most relevant regarding the technological components of our defense. It is technological capability that saves the lives of our warriors and brings this war back home – to Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the President, the parties also discussed the need for prompt responses to technological shifts in the Russian army.

"It is also important to always respond in a timely manner to military innovations taking place within the forces and assets of the aggressor’s army, based on the principle: we know the details, therefore we counter effectively," the head of state noted.

The President reported that an agreement on cooperation was reached following the meeting.

"Serhiy and I agreed to cooperate to the maximum extent. Decisions will follow," Zelenskyy emphasized.