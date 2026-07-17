Armed with Beauty: Art, music, cinema, theater at 9th Bouquet Kyiv Stage

The National Conservation Area St. Sophia of Kyiv will transform into a space of high art on August 13 – 16: the ninth Bouquet Kyiv Stage festival will feature over 50 events, including music, theater, cinema, exhibitions, tours, children's and senior programs, a youth stage, and conversations under the ash Tree. The overarching theme of the festival is "Armed with Beauty".

"Bouquet Kyiv Stage is about power that does not destroy. About memory that does not allow things to fade. About culture that sustains the future. Because beauty is not the opposite of strength. True strength lies in the ability to protect what has no weapons. And today, Ukraine is armed with beauty," the festival organizers noted.

The multimedia exhibition "Triumph of the Bouquet" will present works by monumental artist Oleksandr Dubovyk, who celebrates his 95th birthday this year. The research and cultural project "Liberated Music" aims to decolonize the Ukrainian musical space.

Bouquet Kyiv Stage honors those whose creativity and presence continue to live on in memory and art. Tributes to artists and friends of the festival who remain an indelible part of its history include a memorial concert for jazz singer Nazhul Shukaeva, an exhibition by screenwriter, sound operator, director, and artist Yulia Lazarevska titled "Time of Manifestation", and a photo exhibition by Oleh Pavliuchenkov titled "Life in Art, Cinema, and Philosophy".

The festival's music program will offer listeners a vibrant palette of sounds and emotions: a concert of world-renowned composers "Unison: Silvestrov, Pärt, Kancheli" performed by the Kyiv Chamber Choir, concerts of Ukrainian and world music performed by the National Presidential Orchestra conducted by Tetiana Kalinichenko, and a performance by Kyiv Camerata National Soloists Ensemble. An ethno-program by Maria Kvitka will add special color, while the Kontenta Youth Stage will showcase electroacoustic programs by young Ukrainian performers.

Festival visitors will also be able to watch scenes from Alla Zahaikevych's opera "Brother Li Bo… Friend Du Fu…" based on the mystery play by Oleh Lysheha.

The KinoBouquet film program will feature premiere screenings of Ukrainian cinema, including feature-length, documentary, and short films.

Foreign participants at this year's festival include world-renowned Norwegian saxophonist and composer Bendik Hofseth, German pianist and trumpeter Sebastian Studnitzky, Polish virtuoso pianist Radosław Sobczak, Israeli jazz group Yogev Shetrit Trio, Bulgarian pianist Ivan Yanakov, and Georgian conductor and composer Nikoloz Rachveli.

Partners of Bouquet Kyiv Stage 2026 the National Conservation Area St. Sophia of Kyiv , "Watch Ukrainian!" Association, MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation, Deloitte Ukraine, Babilon, Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine, Polish Institute in Kyiv, United Heritage, Cultural Platform, Hotel Vozdvyzhensky, Abet Laminati, and Komora Rental.

Creative partners: Responsible Future Charitable Organization, National Philharmonic of Ukraine, and Kyiv Camerata National Soloists Ensemble.

Media partners: Interfax-Ukraine, Kyiv Post, Elle, 5 Kanal, Suspilne Kultura, Radio Kultura, Ukrinform, and TyKyiv.

The organizer of the festival is Master Class House, a Ukrainian non-governmental cultural center.

Founded by Master Class House in 2018, the Bouquet Kyiv Stage International High Art Festival takes place annually at Sophia of Kyiv and abroad.