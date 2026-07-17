Cabinet names Sybiha, Khmara acting foreign and defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Andriy Sybiha as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Yevhenii Khmara as acting Minister of Defense, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"In coordination with the President, the government has appointed Yevhenii Khmara as temporary acting Minister of Defense and Andriy Sybiha as temporary acting Minister of Foreign Affairs. It is crucial to maintain continuity in the defense and foreign policy spheres," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted for a new composition of the government, but the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs were not appointed, as the President did not submit candidates for these positions.