Zelenskyy announces special Stavka meeting with corps commanders, arms producers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a special meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (Stavka) involving corps commanders and major producers of weaponry and equipment needed at the front.

"We are preparing a special Stavka meeting with the participation of corps commanders and key manufacturers of weapons and equipment currently required at the front," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the President, he received reports from Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Robert Brovdi, Commander of the 1st National Guard Azov Corps Denys Prokopenko, Commander of the 2nd National Guard Khartia Corps Ihor Obolensky, Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the AFU Andriy Tkachuk, and Acting Commander of the 19th Army Corps of the South Operational Command of the AFU Land Forces Valeriy Skred.

"The commanders reported on the frontline situation, the destruction of enemy forces, and key supply aspects for our units. Ukrainian defense remains active, with assigned tasks for specific sectors being fully executed. We focused on the need for larger-scale deliveries of drones used at operational depths. We also discussed issues regarding the production and supply of fiber-optic drones," Zelenskyy noted.

The President also stated that the program for the fair distribution of personnel among combat brigades, in effect since December last year, will continue.

"The effectiveness of the program for the fair distribution of personnel among combat brigades was highlighted. This program has been functioning since December last year and will continue. The unique experience of Khartia in recruiting foreign volunteers to defend Ukraine should also be scaled up to other units," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that appropriate instructions will be issued following discussions with Azov Commander Denys Prokopenko on prisoner exchanges.

"I am grateful to the Azov commander for his special attention to the exchange process and the fate of our prisoners of war; relevant instructions will follow based on what was discussed today," the President noted.