Components of exclusively Russian, Belarusian manufacture found in Oreshnik missile – presidential commissioner

Research into Russian Iskander-M and Oreshnik missiles indicates that Russia continues to manufacture new missiles, using both modern foreign electronics and components of its own and Belarusian manufacture, reported Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"In the examined Oreshnik, all identified components were produced exclusively by Russian and Belarusian enterprises. Particularly telling is the role of Belarusian manufacturers, primarily Integrall and the Tranzistor plant, whose products are regularly found in modern Russian missiles," Vlasiuk said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to him, components produced in the United States, Taiwan, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Belarus were identified in the cluster version of Iskander-M, with some electronics manufactured in 2024–2025.

"This means that despite sanctions, modern components continue to reach the Russian military-industrial complex. Sanctions are working, but their enforcement requires significant strengthening," he noted.

Vlasiuk also drew attention to the fact that over half of the dated components in Oreshnik were manufactured in 2023–2024, alongside parts produced in 2025. A significant quantity of 2024–2025 components was also recorded in the cluster Iskander-M, including items of Belarusian origin.

According to the Presidential Commissioner, this demonstrates that Russia is not merely using old stockpiles, but is continuing mass production of missiles using a new electronic component base.

"The most important conclusion from these studies is that Russian missile production continues to operate. We see fresh components, we see the involvement of Belarusian enterprises, and we see that certain foreign technologies are still reaching Russian weaponry," Vlasiuk emphasized.