Tankers, Svetlyak patrol ship, oil terminal, Slavneft-Yanos refinery, and other enemy targets hit – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes against two tankers, a tugboat, a Svetlyak-class patrol ship, an oil terminal, the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, and other military targets of the enemy.

"On July 16 and during the night of July 17, 2026… two tankers (one of which is a gas carrier) and one tugboat were hit in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas… Separately, a Project 10410 Svetlyak patrol ship was hit in Kerch (Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the General Staff stated on its Telegram channel.

According to the military, the tankers are used to transport Russian oil, oil products, and liquefied gas in circumvention of international sanctions, as well as to transport fuel for the needs of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Project 10410 Svetlyak-class ships are designed for patrolling maritime areas, escorting ships and vessels, and can be involved in supporting the operations of the navy and other security structures of Russia.

"Also, on July 16, a strike was carried out on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Yaroslavl region, Russia). A hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the premises of the enterprise. The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff reported.

According to widely available information, Slavneft-YANOS is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation and the largest refinery in the central part of the country. Its average refining volume is approximately 15 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, lubricants, bitumen, and other oil products used, in particular, to supply the needs of the military-industrial complex and the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, the TES-Terminal-1 oil terminal and a fuel and lubricant warehouse in Kerch (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were hit. Additionally, the Shakhtarsk oil depot in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, was hit.

A railway bridge over the Kalmius River near Staromarivka, Donetsk region, and a road bridge near Kozino in the Kursk region of Russia, which the enemy uses for military logistics, were also struck.

A warehouse of material and technical assets of the enemy near Pokrovsk and an enemy command and observation post near Novotroitske, Donetsk region, were also hit.