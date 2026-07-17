New Minister Vysotsky declares UAH 3.6 million in income for 2025

The new Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Vysotsky, reported UAH 3,613,899 in income in his electronic asset and income declaration for 2025.

In 2025, the salary of the then-Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture was UAH 1,914,712, income from leasing property was UAH 45,000, compensation for damaged/destroyed property was UAH 14,187, and income from the alienation of real estate was UAH 1,640,000. His wife declared UAH 1,974,942 in income.

In addition, Vysotsky declared UAH 491,000 in bank accounts, while his wife holds UAH 48,000 in bank accounts.

He owns an apartment (76.2 sq. m) in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, five plots of land (total area 14,593 sq. m) and a residential house (128.7 sq. m) in Kunin, Rivne region, as well as a plot (613 sq. m) and an unfinished house (152 sq. m) in Krushynka, Kyiv region. His wife owns an apartment (67.5 sq. m) in Kyiv.

He also owns a 2017 Ford Mondeo, and his wife owns a 2022 Kia Rio.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky as the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.