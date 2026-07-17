New Minister Kalashnyk declares UAH 1.5 million in income for 2025

The new Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported UAH 1,528,776 in income in his electronic asset and income declaration for 2025.

In 2025, the salary of the then-head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration was UAH 1,451,960, with insurance payments totaling UAH 76,816. His wife declared UAH 305,492 in income.

He also indicated in the declaration UAH 40,900 in bank accounts, UAH 100,000, USD 24,000, and EUR 9,000 in cash. His wife holds UAH 11,000 in bank accounts and UAH 100,000 in cash.

According to the declaration, Kalashnyk owns 33% of an apartment (57.1 sq. m) in Kyiv and uses an apartment (81.7 sq. m) in Kyiv free of charge. His wife owns an apartment (49.7 sq. m) in Kropyvnytskyi and two apartments (43 and 20.5 sq. m) in Kyiv.

The new minister also owns a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykola Kalashnyk, the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, as the Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport.