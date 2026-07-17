New Economy Minister Kravchenko declares 11.34 million UAH in income for 2025

The new Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kravchenko, reported 11,338,385 UAH in income in his electronic asset and income declaration for 2025.

In 2025, the salary of the then-managing partner of McKinsey & Company in Ukraine was 9,368,548 UAH, pension contributions within non-state pension provision amounted to 844,649 UAH, additional payments from the company totaled 1,114,918 UAH, and other payments reached 10,270 UAH.

According to the declaration, he owns an apartment (113.6 sq. m) and a parking space (17.7 sq. m) in Kyiv.

Kravchenko’s declaration contains no information regarding ownership of vehicles, securities, corporate rights, or savings.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kravchenko, the managing partner of McKinsey & Company in Ukraine, as the Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine as part of the new government.