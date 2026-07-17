Odesa receives 6 generators with a total capacity of about 1 MW from Switzerland

A delegation of Swiss partners led by the Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, Ambassador Jacques Gerber, handed over six generators with a total capacity of about 1 MW to the city, head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Our partners understand well the challenges we face every day and that another difficult winter lies ahead. Therefore, with the assistance of the Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, we received six generators with a total capacity of about 1 MW," the message on Telegram said.

According to Lysak, the delegation from Switzerland provided important reinforcement that will help ensure the uninterrupted operation of heat supply facilities even in the most difficult conditions.

He thanked the people of Switzerland for their solidarity, support, and assistance, which makes Odesa stronger and more resilient.