Sumy region receives 28 of 100 generators from Spain to support infrastructure

Sumy region has received the first 28 of 100 generators provided to the region as humanitarian aid from Spain, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"The equipment was handed over by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) through the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine’s emergency energy aid hubs. We expect the following batches of generators," he wrote on Telegram.

The head of the regional military administration also noted that in the face of constant Russia strikes on energy infrastructure, it is necessary to increase the autonomy of hospitals, municipal services, and other facilities that are critical to the lives of communities. "We must ensure their stable operation even during prolonged power outages and form the necessary reserve of equipment."

Hryhorov also thanked Spain, AECID, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, and everyone involved in the delivery of the generators to the Sumy region.