Open cultural space planned for Andriivsky Descent in Kyiv – KCSA

Authorities plan to create a new open cultural space on Andriivsky Descent in the capital, with project development currently underway, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"The idea involves setting up a modern public venue where cultural events, chamber concerts, creative meetings, craft markets, exhibitions, and events dedicated to the history and culture of the capital can take place," the statement said.

The plot at 5 Andriivsky Descent is in a neglected state and is not currently used as a public space.

In this regard, the project is being developed by specialists from the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection, the Kyiv Scientific and Methodological Center for Monument Protection, and the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Ancient Kyiv."

"After refinement, the project will undergo additional expert consultations and an open public discussion. Final decisions regarding the implementation of the initiative will be made after taking into account all proposals, comments, and wishes," the KCSA said.

The initiative will be implemented exclusively through patronage funds, without funding from the city budget.