Zelenskyy will hold separate meeting with Umerov – Lytvyn

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a separate conversation with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said.

"There will be a separate conversation with Rustem. Regarding ambassadors, I can repeat once again that changes are being prepared in more than one embassy, but closer to the meeting with ambassadors in August," Lytvyn said to journalists when asked if Umerov could be appointed as Ambassador to the United States.

As reported, Zelenskyy offered the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to Ihor Klymenko, the former Minister of Internal Affairs.