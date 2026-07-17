Russians do not abandon plan to create 'buffer zone' in north of Ukraine – Syrsky

Russian occupiers do not abandon their intentions to seize Ukrainian territories and create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Despite significant losses, they are increasing weapons production, preparing for further offensive actions on a wide front, looking for weak spots in our defense, and trying to infiltrate the inter-positional space. In such conditions, fortification equipment, engineering barriers, and anti-drone protection are some of the key components of modern defense. Combined with effective fire engagement and the professional actions of our warriors, they ensure the stability of defensive lines, reduce the offensive potential of the enemy, and help save the lives of Ukrainian defenders," Syrsky said on Facebook.

He noted that in the first half of 2026, the Defense Forces managed to reach planned and systematic work on engineering equipment for echeloned defense, the development of anti-drone protection, and the preparation of settlements for defense.

"Our task remains unchanged – not to let the enemy realize their aggressive plans, to maintain the initiative in defense, and to stabilize the front. There is still a significant amount of work ahead that must be completed in a timely and high-quality manner. The stability of our defense, the effectiveness of combat operations, and most importantly, the lives of Ukrainian soldiers depend directly on this," Syrsky said.