Syrsky visits Kupiansk direction, issues orders regarding additional strike drones

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited the Kupiansk direction of the front, made decisions, and identified those responsible, particularly regarding additional strike drone systems.

"I worked in the Kharkiv region with troop groupings and military units performing combat missions in the Kupiansk direction. Together with the command of the 10th Army Corps and unit commanders, we analyzed the operational situation in detail and determined further steps to improve the situation in Kupiansk and around the city," he said on Facebook on Friday.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that based on discussions with commanders, he made decisions on reinforcing the troops. "The priority is additional fire strike assets, in particular, strike drone systems. Those responsible have been identified, and the further procedure for supplying units according to their urgent needs has been determined," Syrsky said.

According to him, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy continues to attack with small infantry groups and attempts to penetrate into urban areas. The Defense Forces are conducting counter-sabotage measures, destroying enemy groups, and gradually pushing the occupiers out of the areas where they still maintain a presence.