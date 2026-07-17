Foreigners and stateless persons will be able to register in the electronic health system (eHealth) using foreign-issued documents.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Health, relevant changes to the procedure for the functioning of eHealth have been adopted by the government.

The Ministry of Health notes that this decision will allow for the correct identification of such patients in the system, ensure the continuity of their electronic medical records, improve the quality of medical support, and ensure the possibility of accurate accounting of medical services provided to such persons.