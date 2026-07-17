Zelenskyy: Former Interior Minister Klymenko will become Secretary of the NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to Ihor Klymenko, and the corresponding decree on the appointment is being prepared.

"I met with Ihor Klymenko. I am grateful for his work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. There were many difficult challenges, and the response was always effective. Ihor Klymenko will continue to work for Ukraine in the sphere of defending our state and people. I offered him the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The corresponding decree on his appointment is already being prepared," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the President, the main task of the new NSDC Secretary should be the most effective coordination possible between all components of the security and defense sector and daily control over the implementation of decisions.

"Every decision of the NSDC of Ukraine and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief must be fulfilled in full and on time," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the government of Ukraine, the Defense and Security Forces, and the entire system of state structures must work to achieve the defined state goals.

The President named the coordination of defense production as a separate priority.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in particular, appointing the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivsky, as Minister of Internal Affairs.

264 people’s deputies voted for the appointment of government members at the plenary session on Thursday, which took place as a package (except for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

In the post of Minister of Internal Affairs, Vyhivsky replaced Ihor Klymenko, who held the position since February 2023.