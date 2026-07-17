Zelenskyy: SBU destroys Tu-95 at Engels airfield, which was used for missile strikes on Ukraine

Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have destroyed a Russian strategic Tu-95 bomber at the airfield in Engels, which was used to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to our warriors for their precision. There have been successful long-range strikes against Russia for this war again. In particular, the SBU destroyed a military Tu-95 aircraft in Engels, which was used for Russian missile strikes on our country. The distance from our state border is about 800 kilometers," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the Defense Forces also struck targets in the Russian oil industry and specific targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"We are increasing the price for Russia for the aggression against our state and people," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the Ukrainian military and partners who are assisting Ukraine.