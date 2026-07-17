Zelenskyy discusses priority steps in government work and interaction with international partners with Koretsky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky following the first session of the renewed government.

"Today we discussed the steps that will be taken in the near future and work with Ukraine’s partners to fulfill our agreements on support for Ukraine," the President wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the Prime Minister has begun preparing a government program that will be presented to the public and parliamentarians.

"The approach to management will be as pragmatic as possible: personal responsibility of each minister and all heads of central government bodies for implementing those tasks defined as priority. Serhiy has the full capacity to form such government policy and such a team of central executive power that will be capable of strengthening our state with additional forces," the President emphasized.

They also discussed the appointment of acting ministers of foreign affairs and defense of Ukraine.

"A critical priority is preparation for the heating season. In particular, Serhiy informed that the independent supervisory board of Naftogaz has harmoniously appointed Serhiy Fedorenko to lead the company for a specified period – a professional person: he followed the path of Ukrnafta’s transformation together with Serhiy Koretsky. This was a path of successful cleansing of all internal processes in the company from predatory oligarchic influence, and thanks to this, Ukrnafta became one of the most profitable state companies," Zelenskyy noted, adding that he also discussed with the Prime Minister the reaction to Russia’s strikes on Naftogaz facilities.