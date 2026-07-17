Ukraine’s new Cabinet of Ministers features reduction in dpty pms, expansion of ministries

The number of deputy prime ministers in the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decreased from four to three, while the number of ministries has increased from 15 to 17 due to the separation of several large departments.

At the time of Yuliya Svyrydenko’s government resignation, it consisted of four deputy prime ministers (including one first deputy prime minister) and 12 ministers (including two acting ministers) heading 15 ministries. Including the prime minister, the government consisted of 17 members.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Ukrainian government with a revised structure. The current government includes three deputy prime ministers (including one first) and 15 ministers heading 17 ministries. Including the prime minister, and following the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Cabinet will consist of 19 government members.

The increase in the number of ministries is due to the latest division of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture into the Ministry of Economy and Environment and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food. Additionally, the positions and ministries for the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister for Development of Communities and Territories have been eliminated. This functionality has been redistributed between the newly created Ministry for Community, Territory, and Internally Displaced Persons Affairs and the Ministry of Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The configuration of the current government is: Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister for Community, Territory, and Internally Displaced Persons Affairs, Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of Education and Science, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Minister of Economy and Environment, Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, Minister of Justice, Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity, Minister of Digital Transformation, Minister of Defense (pending appointment), Minister of Foreign Affairs (pending appointment).

Frequent restructuring, including merging or separating ministries, has been a recurring practice in Ukrainian governance, seen previously under the administrations of Oleksiy Honcharuk, Denys Shmyhal, and Yulia Svyrydenko. On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, former head of Naftogaz, as the Prime Minister of Ukraine, and approved the new Cabinet of Ministers.