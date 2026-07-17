Russia shells Naftogaz facility in Kharkiv region this morning, enterprise stops operations

Russia has been conducting a massive drone attack on one of the gas production facilities of the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region since early morning on July 17.

"As a result of the shelling, the enterprise’s operations have been halted. Employees are in shelters. Thanks to the safety measures taken, no personnel were injured," Naftogaz said on Telegram on Friday.

The company noted that it is currently impossible to determine the extent and scale of the damage.

At the same time, the threat of repeated strikes remains.

This is the 250th attack on the group’s enterprises since the beginning of this year.