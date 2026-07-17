Budanov and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss sentiments within Russian elites regarding prospects for ending war

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan discussed sentiments within Russian elites regarding the prospects for continuing or ending the war of Russia against Ukraine, Budanov said on Telegram on Friday.

"We paid special attention to analyzing the sentiments within the Russian elites regarding the prospects for continuing or ending the war. We discussed how Ukrainian long-range strikes affect the socio-political sentiments of Russian society, as well as economic stability and political processes within Russia," Budanov said.

In addition, the parties discussed the search for effective tools for resuming the negotiation process on ending the war.

"We analyzed in detail the current situation in the diplomatic arena and coordinated steps capable of intensifying work in this direction," Budanov said.

According to him, Fidan informed the Ukrainian side about Turkey’s mediation initiatives aimed at resuming the negotiation process to achieve a sustainable peace.

Budanov also thanked Turkey for its consistent support of Ukraine and its readiness to facilitate the achievement of a just peace.