Zelenskyy: Taras Kachka will combine position of Ukraine's representative to EU with role of trade representative

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Taras Kachka will serve as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union in Brussels and simultaneously perform the functions of Ukraine’s trade representative, Zelenskyy has said.

"We are awaiting decisions on four more clusters. I believe that Taras will be able to implement this most effectively in the representation of Ukraine to the EU in Brussels. Also considering Taras’s high efficiency and experience in trade policy, he will combine this work with the European Union with the function of trade representative of Ukraine within the framework of our bilateral trade agreements with key partners," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

According to the president, during a conversation with Kachka, they discussed further work on negotiations regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"We now need to develop more sectoral, detailed activity to pass the already opened clusters in negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine’s accession and focus on communication both with EU institutions and with national governments of EU countries to open the next clusters," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy added that government officials and the diplomatic team of the Office of the President will support Kachka in fulfilling the assigned tasks.

Kachka was born in 1979. In 2000-2001, he earned a Master of Laws degree at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and in 2004-2005, he studied at the National School of Public Administration (Poland) majoring in Public Administration.

In 2001-2004, he was a senior specialist at the Center for European and Comparative Law under the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

From September 2005 to September 2011, he served as Deputy and First Deputy Head of the State Department for Harmonization of Legislation of Ukraine.

From June 2011 to January 2012, he was Head of the Department of International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In 2014-2015, he was Acting President of the American Chamber of Commerce (ACC) in Ukraine, and in 2015, he served as Vice President for Strategic Development of the ACC.

Since September 6, 2019, he held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and Trade Representative of Ukraine.

From July 2025 to July 2026, he served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

As previously reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, including the appointment of Ukraine’s representative to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.