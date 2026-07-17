Russia attacks Mykolaiv port with Shahed drones, killing 2, damaging 3 vessels

Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in the city of Mykolaiv with Shahed-238 strike drones on Friday morning and killed two citizens of Ukraine who were aboard a foreign vessel, the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said.

"As a result of the attack, three civilian vessels flying foreign flags moored at the city’s port facilities sustain damage," the prosecutor’s office has said.

Prosecutors, together with investigators and other law enforcement officials, are documenting the consequences of the attack as a war crime. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Mykolaiv region.

As previously reported, several dozen civilian vessels have been stuck in the waters of Mykolaiv ports since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Attempts to organize their evacuation, including with the involvement of Turkey, proved unsuccessful.