URCS first aid instructor dies during Russian attack on Odesa

A first aid instructor from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) died during a Russian missile attack on Odesa on the evening of July 16, the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

"According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, two people died as a result of the Russian missile attack... Among the victims was a woman, a first aid instructor from the URCS, who was outside with children during the attack. The children survived and are receiving the necessary assistance," the URCS said.

A rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Odesa region worked alongside other rescue services at the sites of the evening and morning Russian attacks on Odesa, the URCS said.

Volunteers searched the area around the emergency site to identify victims, provided first aid to the wounded, and offered psychological support to people experiencing acute stress reactions.

As reported, the number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Odesa on Thursday evening rose to ten.