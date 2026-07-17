Cabinet orders reburial of first OUN head Konovalets at National Military Memorial Cemetery

The Cabinet of Ministers orders the reburial in Ukraine of the remains of Yevhen Konovalets, a fighter for Ukraine’s independence in the 20th century, a statesman, military and political figure, a colonel of the Ukrainian People’s Republic Army, and the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) from 1929 to 1938, at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC).

The government also approves a plan of measures for organizing the reburial of Konovalets’s remains via order No. 703, dated July 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives instructions to obtain permits from the authorized bodies of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the exhumation of Konovalets’s remains, as well as permits to ensure their transport across the state border of Ukraine.

The government also orders preparations for commemoration events for Konovalets at diplomatic institutions and in Kyiv after the transfer of the remains.

Furthermore, the order dictates the reburial of Konovalets’s remains on the territory of the NMMC with full military honors in accordance with the Charter of Garrison and Guard Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Bohdan Chervak, head of the OUN and first deputy head of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine, the reburial may take place soon.

Konovalets died on May 23, 1938, after being killed by Pavel Sudoplatov, an agent of the Soviet foreign intelligence service, and is buried at the Crooswijk cemetery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

As reported, on May 25, Andriy Melnyk, a colonel of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR) Army and head of the OUN, and his wife, Sofia Fedak-Melnyk, were reburied at the NMMC.