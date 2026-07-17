Zelenskyy calls for accelerating implementation of defense support agreements with partners following night shelling

After night Russian attacks, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for maximally accelerating the implementation of agreements with international partners to strengthen defense support for Ukraine.

"It is important that every state institution, everyone involved in negotiations with partners regarding support for the defense and resilience of Ukraine, be as prompt and effective as possible. We need to accelerate the execution of everything agreed upon at the leadership level. Every defense package now is not just a number, but specific assets that defend lives here in Ukraine every day," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel on Friday.

The President noted that as a result of a night missile strike on a residential building in Odesa, two people died, and five more were injured, including three children. In addition, according to him, Russia used 15 guided aerial bombs on the Sumy region, where one person was injured in Sumy, and residential buildings and civil infrastructure, including a library, were damaged.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, two people died and five more were injured as a result of an airstrike in the Zaporizhia region. In the Kharkiv region, three people were injured, and one person was injured in the Chernihiv region. The Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also under fire.

The President reported that in total throughout the night, Russian troops launched over 130 attack drones and eight missiles at Ukraine.

"I thank everyone who works exactly in this way, and all partners who help Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.