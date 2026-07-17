Fleet-fall continues: 12 more Russian vessels neutralized overnight – USF commander

12 vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet were neutralized in the Black Sea on the night of Friday, July 17. In total, 159 vessels have been neutralized over the 12 days of the MoLoChKa operation, reported Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

"Fleet-fall continues: 159 vessels in 12 days of operation MoLoChKa. +12 of the shadow fleet were hunted down on July 17 by USF birds in the Black Sea: 9 dry cargo ships, 1 tanker, 1 gas tanker, and 1 tugboat," Brovdi said on Telegram.

According to Brovdi, during the period of the USF operation MoLoChKa from July 6 to 17, 159 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet were neutralized. "By sea: 117 units in the Sea of Azov, 42 units in the Black Sea," Brovdi specified.

"The goal: incurable paralysis of oil, fuel, and cargo logistics bypassing sanctions. To turn every self-propelled craft into a drifting barge in the sea, blind and deaf; the goal is not to foul the water area with oil spills, so there are no hull breaches," Brovdi described the task of neutralizing the enemy’s shadow fleet.

"We will stand. Moscow will fall, MoLoChKa is in action. We will nourish and rebuild Crimea," the USF commander said in his post.