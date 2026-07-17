Starmer and URCS President Dotsenko discuss humanitarian challenges of war

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko and his team discussed the humanitarian challenges the organization overcomes in the face of full-scale Russian aggression.

"Special attention was paid to the consequences of constant attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The delegation visited one of the sites of a recent missile strike on the capital, where representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Red Cross spoke about the emergency response and assistance to victims," the URCS wrote on Facebook.

Starmer spoke with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the team from the URCS rapid response unit who were working at the attack site. Volunteers and staff described their work during the aftermath of shelling, support for victims, and assistance to emergency services.

"We are grateful to Great Britain, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the British Red Cross for their solidarity and support for Ukraine. It is thanks to this cooperation that we manage to strengthen our ability to respond promptly to people's needs," the URCS noted.

As reported, Starmer visited Kyiv on Thursday.