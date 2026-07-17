Cabinet dismisses Ivanchenko from post of Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Hanna Ivanchenko from the post of Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The government also adopted a number of personnel decisions related to the appointment of the new government.

In particular, the Cabinet dismissed Acting Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov and Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk, in connection with the latter’s appointment as Minister of Digital Transformation.

Acting Minister of Justice Liudmyla Suhak was dismissed in connection with the appointment of Denys Maslov as minister.

In addition, Andriy Butenko was dismissed from the post of Chairman of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance in connection with his appointment as Minister of Education and Science.

Ivan Vyhivskyi was dismissed from the post of Head of the National Police of Ukraine in connection with his appointment as Minister of Internal Affairs.

Among other changes, Taras Vysotsky was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine in connection with his appointment as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

The above decisions were implemented by government orders No. 710-716 dated July 16.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.