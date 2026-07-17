Cabinet holds its first meeting, sets work priorities – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has held its first meeting and set work priorities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced.

"We have held the first meeting of the new Cabinet of Ministers. We identified the top priorities. I thank all the ministers for their commitment to intensive work. For each member of the government, the main criteria will be efficiency, responsibility, and results," Koretsky wrote on social media.

According to him, the government is working to fulfill the objectives set by the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.