Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war hand over lists of captives to papal envoy – Vereshchuk

Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing persons met with Special Envoy of the Pope, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, and handed him lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war, counting on the further assistance of the Holy See in their release, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"Yesterday, together with the Special Envoy of the Pope, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, we met with families of prisoners of war and missing persons. During the meeting, the families handed Cardinal Zuppi lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war, hoping for the further assistance of the Holy See in their release and return home, to Ukraine," she wrote on Telegram.

Vereshchuk noted that the conversation covered Azov fighters, torture of Ukrainian defenders in Russia, illegally sentenced military personnel, captive women, severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, as well as those soldiers whose stay in captivity is still not confirmed by Russia.

"The Holy See remains one of the few international actors that has the ability to conduct a humanitarian dialogue regarding the release of our people. We highly appreciate these efforts," she said.