Ukraine downs 5 missiles and 115 drones, strikes from two missiles and 8 attack UAVs recorded at 7 locations

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized five guided missiles and 115 drones on Friday night, although strikes by two missiles and eight attack UAVs were recorded at seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 5 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 115 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country, the report says.

In total, on the night of July 17 (from 18:00 on July 16), the enemy attacked with one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from occupied Crimea, 7 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from occupied Crimea, and 130 attack UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Orel (Russia), Donetsk (occupied territory), and Hvardiiske (occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, strikes by two missiles and eight attack UAVs were recorded at seven locations, and the fall of debris from downed targets was recorded at 5 locations. Furthermore, the Kh-31P anti-radar missile did not reach its target.