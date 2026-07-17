Russian missile strike on Odesa kills 2, injures at least 8

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Odesa on Thursday evening, resulting in casualties and injuries, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, has said.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with missiles again. The strike hit the Khadzhybeiskyi district," Lysak reported on Telegram.

According to updated data from the State Emergency Service, two people have died as a result of the attack. Eight people were injured, including three children.

Civil infrastructure sustained damage, and fires broke out at the scene. Emergency services are currently working on-site to address the aftermath.

Earlier on July 16, Russian forces also launched a separate missile attack on Odesa’s infrastructure, which resulted in one death and injuries, according to reports from earlier in the day.