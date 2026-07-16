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Melnychuk stays on as Cabinet representative to Rada in new government

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Melnychuk stays on as Cabinet representative to Rada in new government
Photo: https://t.me/tmelnychuk

Taras Melnychuk will continue to serve as the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada under the government of Serhiy Koretsky.

"I thank Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Fedorovych Koretsky and the Government of Ukraine for the opportunity to be useful to the state in the responsible position of permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

#parliament #government #representative
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