Maslov declares UAH 734,000 in income for 2025, wife UAH 5 mln

New Minister of Justice Denys Maslov declared UAH 734,000 in income in his electronic asset and income declaration for 2025.

Specifically, in 2025, his salary as a then-Member of the Verkhovna Rada constituted his entire income – UAH 734,000, while his wife declared UAH 5.04 million in income.

He also specified UAH 33,600, PLN 1,300, and EUR 48 in bank accounts, $24,000 and EUR 1,600 in cash, while his wife declared UAH 16,000 and EUR 3,400 in bank accounts, as well as UAH 140,000, $136,000, and EUR 6,600 in cash.

According to the declaration, Maslov owns no real estate, but is registered in an apartment (67.8 square meters) in Dnipro and rents an apartment (59.4 square meters) in Kyiv. His wife owns two land plots (322 and 532 square meters), two house properties (49 and 52.7 square meters), an apartment (119.2 square meters), a parking space (13.6 square meters), and a 50% stake in non-residential premises (193.9 square meters) in Dnipro. She also has two unfinished construction projects: a house property (280 square meters) in Dnipro and an apartment (57.7 square meters) in Kyiv, as well as the right of use to a house (150 square meters) in Storozhnytsia, Zakarpattia region.

In addition, his wife owns two cars: a 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 and a 2017 Lexus LX450, bonds (5,768 units with a face value of UAH 883), and a 20% stake in Solar Power Ukraine LLC.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of newly appointed Deputy Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, appointing Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov (Servant of the People faction) as Minister of Justice.