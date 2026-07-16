Tsutskiridze to become acting National Police chief, Poklad to head SBU

First Deputy Head Maksym Tsutskiridze will become the acting Head of the National Police, the National Police informed Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivsky was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs.

First Deputy to Yevhenii Khmara, Oleksandr Poklad, will become Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), noted MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction).

"So there it is – Yevhenii Khmara leaves the SBU and will now be acting Minister of Defense. Accordingly, First Deputy Oleksandr Poklad will be in charge at the SBU," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he instructed Head of the SBU Khmara to perform the duties of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. "After the necessary legal procedures are observed, I will appeal to parliamentarians for support for Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

In turn, Zheleznyak drew attention to the "legal procedures." "This refers to the requirement that the Minister of Defense must be a civilian. During martial law, this is a bit complicated, but they will resolve it by August 18 (the date of the parliament's next plenary session). Then the President will submit his candidacy," Zheleznyak wrote.