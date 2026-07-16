National Guard commander thanks Klymenko for years of joint work

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko thanked former Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko for their joint work.

"Today I would like to sincerely thank Ihor Klymenko for years of joint work and support for the National Guard of Ukraine. For us, this period became not only a time of heavy battles, but also a time of changes, development, and strengthening of capabilities," Pivnenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He noted that under Klymenko's leadership, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (МIA) was always alongside combat units, on the frontline, at the sites of response to strikes and disasters, in constant dialogue with commanders, and with an understanding of the real needs of units.

"I thank Ihor Klymenko for his trust, support of the National Guard, willingness to listen to commanders, and quick decision-making that strengthened our combat units and helped save the lives of Ukrainian defenders," the National Guard Commander stated.

He expressed conviction that the foundation laid over these years will long continue to serve the strength of the National Guard and the security of the state.