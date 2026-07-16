Zelenskyy instructs Khmara to act as defense minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) (acting head of the special service) Yevhenii Khmara to perform the duties of Minister of Defense.

"I instructed Yevhenii Khmara to perform the duties of the minister, continue the reform of the defense sector, and ensure all those results for Ukraine that we discussed," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"After the necessary legal procedures are observed, I will appeal to parliamentarians for support for Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

"I believe that under current conditions, real effectiveness in long-range capabilities, really strong security work that will guarantee control over the internal situation across the components of the Defense Forces, and real experience in managing people at the 'Alpha' Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine should become an advantage in the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine as well," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also reported that he discussed with Khmara the execution of long-range operations against Russia and providing security units and the Defense Forces of Ukraine with the necessary assets. "It is important that there is a strategic vision of how Ukraine will actively act moving forward to protect our independence and force Russia into diplomacy. Yevhenii Khmara gained extensive, in many ways unprecedented experience in conducting technological strike operations. This is precisely what our defense should focus on in this war," Zelenskyy noted.

"Of course, we will continue to implement all active programs for the development and strengthening of our Defense Forces, from direct funding of combat brigades and fair distribution of personnel for brigades to maximizing the provision of the Unmanned Systems Forces with all types of drones and the prompt implementation of agreements with partners," the President of Ukraine said.

Yevhen Khmara is a Ukrainian military officer, Major General, Head of Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU (since August 25, 2025), and acting Head of the SBU (since January 5, 2026).