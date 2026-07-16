Chentsov declares UAH 3.6 mln in income for 2025

New Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Vsevolod Chentsov declared UAH 3.573 million in income in his electronic asset and income declaration for 2025.

Specifically, in 2025, the salary of the then-Representative of Ukraine to the EU amounted to UAH 1.028 million, along with compensation payments for long-term diplomatic postings totaling UAH 2.545 million, while his wife declared UAH 4.742 million in income.

He also specified EUR 2,400 in bank accounts and $68,500 in cash, while his wife declared UAH 15,200 and EUR 10,100 in bank accounts, as well as $127,000 in cash.

According to the declaration, the Vice Prime Minister owns a land plot (1,400 square meters) and a house (226.3 square meters) in Boryslav, Lviv region; a 75% stake in an apartment (67.5 square meters) in Truskavets, Lviv region; and a land plot (660 square meters) in Modrychi, Lviv region; while also using a residence (450 square meters) in Belgium. His wife owns a 25% stake in an apartment (75.6 square meters) in Odesa, a land plot (1,500 square meters) and a house (61.1 square meters) in Vorzel, Kyiv region, and rents an apartment (66.3 square meters) in the United States.

In addition, Chentsov owns a 2019 BMW GT 640i xDrive.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, appointing Representative of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.