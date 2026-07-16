New interior minister: systematic work on strengthening state security to continue

New Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky expressed gratitude to the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, and the government, assuring that he will continue "systematic work on strengthening the state’s security, protecting citizens, and developing all components of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine."

"I thank the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and the government for their trust. I realize the responsibility that this appointment places on me. (...) Ahead lies a lot of work and challenges. Together with the team, we will continue systematic work on strengthening the security of the state, protecting citizens, and developing all components of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (МIA) of Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Vyhivsky separately expressed gratitude to "Ihor Klymenko for the work carried out and his significant contribution to the development of the MIA system during one of the most difficult periods for our state."

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, with Vyhivsky, who previously served as head of the National Police, becoming Minister of Internal Affairs. The day before, according to sources, Klymenko’s candidacy was considered for the post of Defense Minister to replace Mykhailo Fedorov, but it later became known that he declined.